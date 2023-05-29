With all dignity and respect, the lives of countless soldiers were honored for their ultimate sacrifice at the Memorial Day Community Service in Woodlawn Cemetery. Under the guidance of emcee Jake Blitsch, Post 9 American Legion, the morning program was carried out without a hitch.
Blitsch thanked the many in attendance, reminding them that their presence is a commitment to knowing their loved ones may be gone by never forgotten.
Pastor Dave Byrd of First Baptist Church, a Navy veteran, gave the invocation and benediction for the service. His thoughtful words were followed by the raising of the American flag by Chuck Geilenfeld and Ron Luckeroth, representatives of VFW Post 1725 and American Legion Post 9, respectively. The Oelwein High School Band performed the National Anthem as the flag was raised and then lowered to half-mast to honor the war dead.
Lt. Col. Jason Hornberg, Iowa Army National Guard, was guest speaker for the morning, becoming the 19th hometown guest actively serving in the military. It was an honor to listen to Hornberg relate his love for his hometown, family and service in the military. While his speech was crafted along his perspective of military life and how he accomplished his rank through years of service, it was also marked with poignant memories of friends he made along the way some of whom died in the line of duty.
His voice filled with emotion as he recalled Sept. 11, 2001, when acts of terrorism took down the Twin Towers in New York City. He talked of the days and months that followed, the war on terrorism, a friendship made with 2nd Lt. Brian Gienau while attending UNI.
See SACRIFICE, Page 4
Gienau would later lose his life along with Oelwein native Seth Garceau when an improvised explosive device detonated near their Humvee in Ar Ramadi, Iraq, Feb. 27, 2005. Hornberg asked for a moment of silence to remember those soldiers and reflect on the sacrifices they made.
He thanked everyone for the honor to attend and be part of this year’s Memorial Day service. Hornberg asked the audience to remember the cause of freedom and democracy, “God bless American and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”
2022 boys State delegates DeRon Henderson, Dylan Lawless and Ryan Rael sounded the bell toll and read names of veterans who passed away since the last Memorial Day service, Robert Brown, Gene Fuelling, Lynn Landis, Gary Lau, Larry Lillibridge, Jon McBride, Vince McLaury, George Minton, Kenneth Schmidtke, Steve Schroeder, and Jerry Willyard.
Following a laying of the wreath by Auxiliary President Peggy Sherrets and Vice President Mary Lou Kimball, recent Oelwein graduate Parker Sperfslage read “Duty, Honor, Country” as the band performed in tribute.
Legion Honor Guard under the command of Officer of the Day Sgt. At Arms Buzzy Bush, gave the salute in honor of the dead with a rifle volley, with trumpeter Macy Westendorf playing “Taps.”
Pastor Byrd gave the benediction and led The Lord’s Prayer, and emcee Blitsch thanked the many who contributed to the ceremonies. He reminded everyone that volunteers would be appreciated for taking down, folding and storing the more than 700 flags that line the roads in Woodlawn, with that task being performed Tuesday morning.