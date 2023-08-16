With lane closures already in place due to building integrity concerns on both S. Frederick Avenue and E. Charles Street, the City of Oelwein responded to another report of a potentially dangerous structure Tuesday, just north of Midwest Collision Center, though the newest concern does not appear to present a hazard, explained City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger.
“The building south of the Mealey, we were called, and (there was) nothing significant enough to bring in an engineer at this point,” Mulfinger said, regarding Tuesday’s report of a possible danger. “Just some things that need to be put back in place, some joints mortared on their façade, so it’s not a significant issue. It’s not a major concern right now, but they need to be sure they are paying attention to their building, as everyone should in the downtown at this point.
“From older photos of the building, it looks like that has been a deterioration for several years,” he added, “so it’s a pretty minor fix compared to the two buildings we are currently dealing with.”
Just up the block,
meanwhile, the owner of one of those two buildings, The Mealey, continues their progress in making needed repairs to one of Oelwein’s most historic structures.
“They are working toward a permit,” Mulfinger observed. “Some of those designs and things have been submitted, so our staff is looking over it. So that building owner is going to be moving forward here, hopefully, by the end of this month or early next month.”
Those plans for The Mealey, he noted, include both a more immediate solution as well as an ongoing effort to thoroughly address the larger issue, which, in the latter’s case, is not expected to occur until 2024.
“They will do a temporary fix on the main area that has been a problem,” Mulfinger said, in reference to The Mealey’s owner, “and that way, it will get them through the winter, and then they will be able to have a much larger plan for the rest of the façade work they plan to do next year.”
Efforts to address concerns with the building at the corner of S. Frederick and Charles also remain in progress, though they are at an earlier stage, Mulfinger acknowledged, of what is anticipated to be a lengthy repair.
“They are currently working with a contractor and have been making progress in trying to get someone lined up to work with them on that building,” he noted.
Given the most recent updates, then, the status of the present lane closures on S. Frederick and Charles offer what appear to be a mixed bag in the coming months.
“I think this fall, we’ll definitely see south Frederick open up,” Mulfinger explained, in conclusion. “As far as Charles (goes), more discussions will have to happen before we look at the future of that one opening up.”