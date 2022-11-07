Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard is one of five area nonprofit organizations in the Cedar Valley to be nominated for Veridian Credit Union’s Spark the Spirit award this year. Each of the five nominated will win a monetary donation of at least $500 or as much as $5,000 if they receive the most votes.
Carol Hamilton, longtime board member of the Kitchen Cupboard, is encouraging all area residents to submit a vote for the Cupboard to help them win. Persons vote by going to the website: www.veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit and click on “Vote Now.” Go to the Cedar Valley category where the five nominees are listed. Enter your email address, first and last name, agree to terms and conditions, click on “not a robot” and finally click on vote.