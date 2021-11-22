The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal organization of men who commit to leadership, service, protecting and defending in the communities in which they live. They come from all ages, occupations and walks of life, with the common thread of their faith and willingness to transport that faith through various channels of volunteerism.
The Oelwein Knights of Columbus #1168 conduct their annual “Tootsie Roll” campaign for people with intellectual disabilities in September each year. This is one of the larger of the Knights’ community projects each year.
Volunteers accepted donations at local participating stores, Fareway, Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh, Casey’s, Kwik Star and Norby’s Farm Fleet.
The committee for the campaign included Steve Bradley, Leone Vargason, Mike Schulmeister and Wallace Rundle.
Funds raised from this campaign are shared among Alternative Living, Full Circle, Quality Choices, Goodwill, as well as special needs students attending school. The funds also make it possible to host a “Fun Day” for individuals with disabilities with games, prizes, pizza, bingo and dancing.
In addition to accepting donations at local checkpoints, baskets were also at Sacred Heart mass during the donation weekend. People in the community have helped make this the most successful campaign ever. The Knights of Columbus thank all who have helped with this campaign in the past, also.
Members of the Oelwein Knights of Columbus met recently with groups and organizations who provide services for youth and adults with intellectual disabilities and presented them with checks from Tootsie Roll proceeds. The success of this project is thanks to you, the community, for your generous contributions to the annual campaign along with the help of our members and friends. Thanks to Casey’s, Kwik Star, Fareway, Farm Fleet and Dollar Fresh for supporting our efforts.
