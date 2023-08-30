Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9 met Monday, Aug. 7. During a joint opening ceremony with legionnaires, the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble were recited. Memberships then separated for respective meetings.
President Mary Lou Kimball called the meeting to order. Twelve members answered roll call, Peggy Sherrets vice president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham treasurer, Dee Brandt sergeant-at-arms, Barb Voshell parliamentarian, Lois Pitz corresponding secretary, Cindy Hemel membership, Lois Purdy executive board, and members Kathy Wetherbee, Sharon Link and Susan Rundle.
Minutes of the July meeting and treasurers report were presented and accepted.
Membership Chair Cindy Hemel handed out updated Auxiliary Roster and Funeral Dinner Policy.
Annual dues will be $30. The Standing Rules will be updated.
Marian McIntosh and Judy Stokesberry sent in donations. It was presented and accepted to deposit them into the general fund.
It was presented and accepted to donate from the Welfare fund to the Quilts of Valor.
Sharon gave the closing prayer.
Next meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. at the post home.