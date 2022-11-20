Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 met Monday, Nov. 7, in the legion hall.
Chaplain Linda Potter gave opening prayer.
All Auxiliary members joined Legionnaires for the opening Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble. This will be an every-meeting occurrence.
The Auxiliary meeting called to order by President Peggy Sherrets.
Fourteen members were present. Answering roll call were Sherrets, Mary Lou Kimball vice president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham treasurer, Dee Brandt sergeant-at-arms, Linda Potter chaplain, Janice Turner historian, Barb Voshell parliamentarian, Lois Pitz corresponding secretary, Kathy Wetherbee membership, Cindy Hemel executive board, and members Susan Rundle, Connie Harbin and Debra Wells.
October minutes were accepted after a spelling correction.
September and October treasurer reports were approved for filing.
Val Green donated a roaster for the Veterans Day meal. Cindy Hemel donated two roasters to use as needed.
Several members volunteered to be the chairpersons for committee reports. They will chair as follows: Education – Cindy Hemel, Community Services — Dee Brandt, Americanism – Linda Potter, Children & Youth, and Fundraising – Peggy Sherrets.
Membership approved $250 to Sherry Hall to help with fire recovery.
The membership also approved donating $50 to Love Lights.
Peggy will approach area businesses regarding any donations to the Old Tyme Christmas meal.
Poppies for 2023 have been ordered.
Caps for Christmas gifts for Veterans have been ordered.
The chaplain gave the closing prayer.
Next meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the legion hall.
