The Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 and Auxiliary conducted a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony Tuesday morning at Veterans Park to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Eighty years ago, Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, there was snow on the ground in Oelwein and it was a cold day. Some people were about to get out of church, while others were sitting down to their noon meal. Then, at 11:57 a.m. (CST) lives were forever changed as Imperial Japan launched its sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, drawing the United States into World War II after two years of neutrality.
Eighty years ago, two Oelwein families would wait for days to learn the fate of their Navy sons.
Roy Powers, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. John L. Powers was an Oelwein High School graduate. He had been in the Navy for some time and was a ship fitter. Powers was serving aboard the USS West Virginia at the time of the attack. The ship was hit by at least two armor piercing bombs and five or six torpedoes. Although the ship’s fire control officer, Lt. Claude V. Ricketts, managed to keep the ship from capsizing, witnesses to the battle reported the ship sank quickly, settling even keel in the bottom of Pearl Harbor.
Powers was the first death of an Oelwein soldier reported from Pearl Harbor, nine days after the bombing.
According to past Oelwein Daily Register news stories, while undergoing salvage, the bodies of nearly 70 sailors were found who had been trapped in compartments below deck as the ship sank. The last date scratched on one compartment wall was Dec. 23.
Powers was one of 106 crew members who died aboard the USS West Virginia. His body was later recovered and returned to Oelwein in 2010 for proper burial.
James “Jimmy” Palides, Jr., was only 19, the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Palides, graduated from Oelwein High School in 1940. He had participated in band in high school among other endeavors. As a drum soloist he received state and national honors and was listed as a musician 2nd class in the Navy.
He was serving aboard the USS Oklahoma, the second battleship hit in the attack. Unlike the West Virginia, the Oklahoma “turned turtle” and capsized, trapping hundreds of sailors inside. Thirty-two made it out of the battleship alive; a total of 429 died on the ship, the second greatest loss of life in a single ship at Pearl Harbor. Jimmy was an only child, and his parents waited for word on his fate for two weeks. On Sunday, Dec. 21, 1941, they received a telegram from the Navy Department that their son was reported missing.
In the chilly Tuesday morning 80 years later, Oelwein Legion Commander Russ Turner gave historical comments on “the day that will live in infamy.” In less than two hours, 21 U.S. Naval ships were sunk or damaged, 347 aircraft destroyed or damaged, and 2,403 Americans were killed.
“Two Oelwein men were killed in this early Sunday morning surprise attack. The plaque on this memorial and the flag above stand as a constant reminder to the citizens of Oelwein, of the ultimate sacrifice given by these two brave men,” Cmdr. Turner said. “While there were other Oelwein area men killed in WWII, the deaths of these two young men brought this new war very close to home for our community.”
Following Cmdr. Turner’s comments, Auxiliary member Lois Pitz laid a wreath at the Palides Powers memorial. Vice Commander Jake Blitsch gave the command to Sgt. at Arms Buzzy Bush to assemble the Honor Guard for a rifle volley to honor fallen brothers. Following the salute, high school musician Brody Rogers performed “Taps” to conclude the ceremony.
“We must promise ourselves, our nation and especially this community, that we will never forget their sacrifice,” Blitsch said.