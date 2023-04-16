Today

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 50F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph.