OELWEIN — American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 of Oelwein celebrated its 100th birthday Sunday, with a crowd of well-wishers, veterans and dignitaries in attendance.
Post 9 Adjutant Mark March served as Master of Ceremonies for the program that recognized all veterans and highlighted distinguished World War II and Korea Era members, along with those holding 50 years or more of consecutive membership to the Post. The Honor Guard advanced the colors to begin the historic ceremony and Chaplain Dan Stasi gave the opening prayer.
Members of the Oelwein High School Choir performed the National Anthem, and the crowd of approximately 70 united in the Pledge of Allegiance. Emcee March introduced dignitaries attending include a representative from Senator Joni Ernst office, Department Vice Commander Dan Boberg, District Commander Fritz Kies,
County Commander Richard Witt, Post 1st Vice Commander Jake Blitsch, State Representative Chad Ingles, Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore, and OCAD Executive President Deb Howard. Several took a moment to congratulate Post 9 on its 100th birthday and thanked members for all the work they do in the community, not only for veterans, but for everyone.
Emcee March then introduced the five World War II members, William Bronn, Leonard Burke, Ken Gillpatrick, Frank Odekirk and Bill Stone. In making the introductions, March mentioned that one of the members was born the August prior the Oelwein Post receiving its charter. Ken Gillpatrick, who served in the Army during World War II, will be 101 in August. The centurion was honored with a standing ovation.
Korea Era members recognized were Thomas Doyle, Duane Ford, Claire Harrington, Jens Nielsen, Clarion Ramlo, Paul Ryan, Merlin Schult, Gerald “Jerry” Siegele, John Stearns, Russel Swenka and James Tatro. All served in the U.S. Army. Special recognition was given to Paul Ryan who holds the longest consecutive years of membership at Post 9, with 64 years. He was also honored with a standing ovation.
In addition, memberships for more than 50 consecutive years were recognized for James Tatro (Korea), 59, Michael Frazer (Vietnam), 58, Patrick Frazer (Vietnam), 58, Warner Frazer (Vietnam), 58, Jens Nielsen (Korea), 57, Alden Baldwin (Vietnam), 56, Gerald Hull (Vietnam), 56 PUFL, David Boies (Vietnam), 55, Patrick Kelly (Vietnam), 52, Gary Rubino (Vietnam), 50, and Daryl Kaltenbach (Vietnam), 50.
The Ross Reid Post was granted a temporary charter May 28, 1919, and on April 16, 1923, with 116 permanent members present, American Legion Post 9 received its charter. The first commander was no stranger to service, Cmdr. E.E. Stoup, a veteran of the Spanish American War and WWI. Colonel Stoup’s name was also given to the Iowa National Guard building when it was dedicated during 1954-55, as he was Iowa’s oldest living legionnaire at the time.
This was the ninth group to apply for a charter in Iowa and was named Ross Reid Post No. 9 in honor of Ross R. Reid, the first service man from Oelwein killed in action in World War I. He lost his life at Chateau Thierry, France.
The Post has the distinction of having a member serve as Iowa Department Commander, C.T. “Church” Williams (1955-56).
Emcee March told of the American Legion core principals of Community Service, Child Welfare, and Americanism. Notable recent projects include the F-80 Shooting Star jet in the Oelwein City Park at the Saur-King Jet Plaza.
Among the notable programs that remain active today is the Hawkeye Boys State program that began in 1937. According to history records, Senator Chuck Grassley attended in 1950 and although not from Iowa, former President Bill Clinton attended in 1963.
Emcee March pointed out Americanism programs have never left the reaches of the American Legion.
“In our prime, we had a Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, which made its debut May 31, 1933, with 18 bugles, 8 snare drums, 2 bass drums and one pair of cymbals. They remained active for years,” March said.
“Although the focus of this event is on The American Legion Post 9, we would be remiss not to mention all the support we received from the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the Legion. They have been essentially in lock step with the veterans. They were chartered in 1920 and 1936, respectively,” he added. “The heart of our organization is in its membership.”
Following the commemorative program, attendees were invited to stay and celebrate with cake and ice cream served by Auxiliary members.