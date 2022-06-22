The Oelwein School Board renewed its EMC liability-type insurance policies through Vogel Insurance at $411,611 for all coverages on a 4-0 vote when it met Monday. Board member Joe Bahe, insurance rep Lisa Bahe’s husband, abstained.
The total premium grew nearly 25% (24.9%) from last year’s total premium, $320,500, in June 2021 board minutes.
Superintendent Josh Ehn reminded the board it budgeted to the state $415,000 for the insurance subset of the management fund.
“Not the entire management fund, but that’s what we allotted for insurance,” Ehn said.
Out of the total claims for the past five years, the district had 115 claims, 19 of which were for auto.
The board choose option one, to increase the auto insurance deductible from $1,000 to $2,000, which shaved $1,946 off the annual premium total.
OTHER CONSIDERATIONS
Vogel insurance rep Lisa Bahe said the reinsurance companies removed from the umbrella coverage policy, claims of abuse and molestation, and lowered the limits. The district could cover such abuse claims by increasing its umbrella by $1 million to $5 million, which would have added $1,568 to the umbrella amount line of the total year’s premiums.
“You could increase your umbrella from $4 million to $5 million, that does cover abuse and molestation, so I could do a bit more coverage for the school district,” she said.
“Work comp, the wages have (gone) up as well as the mod,” Bahe said. “The mod — that’s the work comp claims that are expected in this school district compared to other school districts.”
A mod over one is considered to raise the worker’s compensation rate. The mod formula looks at, not the previous year but the prior three years, Bahe said.
The district had a 1.06 mod for worker’s compensation. Most school districts Ehn and Rueber spoke with on an earlier call they referenced had mods over 1 with one exception. Having a rate under 1 helped that district’s premium, Rueber indicated.
Rueber credited the EMC ask-a-nurse type program with saving the district on medical claims. There were 72 claims, 45 medical, and $0 incurred. He credited staff with calling the nurse line and getting help whenever injured, noting they must agree to do this as new hires.
“Property, the replacement costs on the buildings went up to $25 million, and the remodel was a huge part of that,” Bahe said.
The only plan option presented to the board that would have increased the umbrella coverage to $5 million to cover abuse, listed in board documents as option three, was packaged with the higher property deductible of $10,000.
The district raised its property deductible to $5,000 last June, three weeks before a low-grade tornado caused more than $250,000 in damage to Oelwein High School and Husky Stadium.
“Then the tornado comes through three weeks after we had raised that deductible, and then we’re paying $5 grand out of pocket for the tornado,” Rueber said.
The deductible amount is per occurrence, Ehn said to a board question.
“I would say it’s normal for us to have a claim or two a year (building) and a claim or two a year with car,” Ehn said. “It would not be unreasonable for us to think we’d have $10(,000) to $15,000 a year in deductible costs.”
Ehn said equipment funds like the physical plant and equipment local levy and statewide penny sales tax could help meet these deductibles.
“Other than the $5 million for the umbrella, it’s more or less what we currently have,” Ehn said.
Option one raised the auto deductible. Both one and two had a $4 million umbrella. Both had the lower $5,000 deductible on property damage.
Ehn said options three and four try to keep costs down by increasing the deductible to $10,000 on property.
“For Michael, it gives him a little bit of heebie jeebies to increase the deductible that much,” Ehn said.
Rueber voiced agreement.