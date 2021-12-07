“The Giver” by Lois Lowry has been chosen for the January Oelwein Public Library Book Club read to discuss on Jan. 25, 2022, at 2 p.m., along with the flyer of all 2022 selections. If not a member, it might be a good year to “turn over a new leaf.”
E-Books are available for checkout on mobile apps such as Bridges and Hoopla. Physical copies are expected at the library shortly before the holidays, says Deann Fox, who is in charge of the Library Book Club. Call to reserve, 319-283-1515, or email dfox@lib.oelwein.ia.us.
“The Giver,” the 1994 Newbery Medal winner, has become a highly influential novel. The haunting story centers on 12-year-old Jonas, who lives in a seemingly ideal, if colorless, world of conformity and contentment. Not until he is given his life assignment as the Receiver of Memory does he begin to understand.
While at the library, pick up a new Book Club 2022 flyer with all the titles. They will be reading “Dune” in February, a Fred Rogers biography in March and an Iowa mystery by Iowan and New York Times bestselling author Heather Gudenkauf in April.
Those who have been participating in book club are welcome to join them for the Book Club Christmas Party, in the format of a “baked goods potluck,” Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.