Members of the Oelwein Lions Club dropped by the Daily Register to present City Editor Deb Kunkle with the Iowa Lions Foundation Warren Coleman Honorary Award.
Lions President Katy Solsma Bell read the conferral letter from Iowa Lions Foundation President Mark Miller.
The Warren Coleman Honorary Award, Miller writes, is “the highest honor conferred by the Iowa Lions Foundation.” It recognizes “deep commitment to the ideals of Lionism. Through your actions, you have shown deep concern for the welfare of those in need.
“You will be recognized as a leader among your community,” Miller continues. “The Iowa Lions Foundations depends on you to promote its important work and to help it expand its scope of services.”
Kunkle said she was “surprised” and “honored,” even getting a little misty.
“She was our Citizen of the Year back in 2019,” added Oelwein Lions Secretary Anita Mars.
According to the writeup at the time:
“For the past [now 27] years, her passion has always been the Oelwein Daily Register — whether it is writing articles, editing news from the community or driving around delivering papers with her husband. She has been a true member of the community.
“Deb and her late husband, Buck, raised their girls — Zetta and Kerrie — in Oelwein. She instilled the passion of news to her daughter Kerrie who also works at the Daily Register in the editorial department.”
The Coleman award was named after Past District Governor Sir Warren Coleman who served three decades as executive secretary-treasurer of what is now the Iowa Lions Foundation.
Past District Governor (PDG) Sir Warren Coleman was a long-time member of the Oskaloosa Lions Club. Joining in 1948, he served as district governor in 1957-58, according to the Cedar Falls Lions website.
Warren became only the second Iowa Lion to be Knighted by the Council of Governors in 1997. The only other Iowa Lion so honored was PID Sir Ralph Whitten in 1993.
Most of Warren’s adult life was spent working for the “Oskaloosa World Herald,” per the Cedar Falls chapter site.