Oelwein MacDowell club met Tuesday Feb. 1 at the Oelwein Public Library for the monthly meeting and program.
Joane Amick introduced Kelsey Lounds a music therapist from Nashville, Tennessee who explained how she became interested in the profession and her journey through education and internship to achieve her professional goal. She explained the similarities between exercise of the body and therapy for the brain to help individuals experiencing mental difficulties such as pain, anxiety and dementia. Therapists formulate an individual plan for each patient tailored to their specific needs and showed a video of a session with a therapist and client. Multiple areas of the brain are responsible for certain cognitive abilities and she explained the differences and ways of increasing their function through the different therapeutic techniques. Members asked several questions following the very informative presentation.
President Linda Murphy presided at the business meeting following the program. The membership committee made a recommendation to the group about a prospective new member. Upcoming events including the middle school vocal and band concert on Thursday Feb. 17, the high school band concert on March 1 and the March 8 high school vocal concert were noted. The two remaining Williams Center presentations will be on March 5 and April 9.
Co-hostesses for the evening Edith Biddinger and Tera Spersflage, assisted by Twyla Larsen and Lynnette Rochford served refreshments for the evening using a Valentine theme for the decorations and desserts.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday March 1. Final meeting plans will be provided to the members prior to that time.