Oelwein will give all of its teachers retention bonuses, after the state of Iowa left some out.
The School Board on Monday voted unanimously to include 16 teachers excluded from the state-funded bonuses.
Separately, the board also approved contract settlements for teachers and non-union staff for the next school year.
Superintendent Josh Ehn said district administration spent hours going through the “bunch of” rules for state-funded bonus eligibility.
“It is confusing and contradictory, to be nice,” he told the board.
The Department of Education on March 8 released state money to be paid to teachers working full-time this school year, but the eligibility list specifically excluded school counselors, school nurses, instructional coaches and any instructor teaching 100% online, according to the board resolution.
“It just didn’t feel right to us the way that it came out,” Ehn said. “So, we’re asking permission to pay the remainder of the teachers, who fall under Iowa Code chapter 272, which basically means they are licensed individuals. So, it’s the folks in the OCEA bargaining group.”
The cost of bonuses, plus payroll taxes, for those 16 teachers is $17,224 from the district’s general fund.
All the Oelwein teachers will receive their retention bonuses on April 5.
“The state didn’t make it fair, so we’re going to to make it fair as our expense,” said board member Bob Kalb.
The School Board also voted unanimously to approve contract settlements with the Oelwein teacher’s union (OCEA) and non-union employees. The teachers will received a 3.5% compensation boost for the 2022-23 school year. The non-union group will receive a total package increase of 3%, but with personnel changes the impact on district funds is a 1.08% increase, according to Ehn.