An Oelwein man awaiting trial on multiple felony weapons charges was denied permission to attend his father’s funeral service this month because of alleged behavior while incarcerated, which included reportedly smuggling a bullet inside himself into the Fayette County Jail.
Justin James Gallmeyer, 38, is scheduled to go to trial in February in Fayette County District Court on six counts of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon and first-offense trafficking in stolen weapons, all Class D felonies. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.
Because of incidents in the jail, Gallmeyer is facing two additional charges of possession of contraband in a correctional institution as a habitual offender, also Class D felonies, court records show.
Gallmeyer was taken to the Fayette County Jail on Nov. 10 after Oelwein Police executed a search warrant at his home, 306 8th Ave. SW, and found multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
He was also arrested at the time on a warrant issued Oct. 6 by a Fayette County magistrate on the charge of trafficking in stolen weapons.
Gallmeyer has been in the jail ever since. Then, his father died Dec. 2.
Gallmeyer filed a motion on Dec. 6 asking to attend a Celebration of Life on Dec. 7 in Hazleton. The Fayette County Attorney’s Office did not object, but the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it had serious concerns about the safety of the public and Gallmeyer taking flight, according to a court filing by Assistant Fayette County Attorney Nathan Lein.
The Sheriff’s Office said Gallmeyer had problems following rules in the jail and “smuggled in live ammunition into the jail” concealed inside his body, Lein wrote in the document responding to Gallmeyer’s request.
“The Fayette County Attorney’s Office continues to have no objection to the Court considering release, but wants the Court to be fully apprised of the risks of such an order,” Lein wrote.
Judge Richard Stochl issued his order Dec. 9 denying Gallmeyer transport to the service.
“The motion is moot but would have been denied based on defendant’s resistance,” Stochl wrote.
Gallmeyer made his initial appearance on Nov. 29 and is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 22 on contraband count linked to the bullet incident.
A criminal complaint says that on Nov. 10, Gallmeyer had a 9mm bullet in his possession in the jail. “According to reports, defendant grabbed bullet from the counter in booking and staff struggled to get the item from defendant. Eventually, bullet was seized and logged into evidence,” it says.
Gallmeyer is also to be arraigned on a second contraband charge on Dec. 29 over a Nov. 16 incident involving him allegedly grabbing contraband from his bag, “behind the booking counter.” He claimed the contraband was given to him by jail staff, the complaint says.
The criminal complaint does not detail the nature of the alleged contraband.