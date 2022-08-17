An Oelwein man is accused of selling his mother’s heavy equipment without permission.
Jeremiah Junior William Larson, 45 of Oelwein, is charged in Fayette County District Court with first-degree theft (Class C felony) and third-degree burglary (Class D felony).
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report that on Sunday, Aug. 14, Larson sold a skid loader and a forklift for $11,500, according to court documents. The equipment belongs to his mother, who told him in a text message that morning not to take the items, but he did anyway, a criminal complaint says.
He took the forklift out of a shop building that he was not allowed inside and to which he does not have a key, court documents say. He allegedly entered through unscrewed steel on the side of the shop.
A chop saw, chain saw and a log splitter are all missing as well, a criminal complaint says.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received the report of the thefts at 9:38 p.m., Sunday. Larson was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail.
He made his initial court appearance on Tuesday and afterward posted bail, which was set at $10,000, 10% cash or surety.
His next court appearance in this case is a preliminary hearing on Sept. 6.
He is also scheduled for probation revocation hearing on Aug. 22 that is unrelated to this latest charge.
This incident remains under investigation and more arrests, and more charges may be filed later, according to the Sheriff’s Office, who was was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.