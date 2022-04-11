An Oelwein man is facing felony charges following a stand-off with authorities on Friday in Bremer County.
Joshua Smith, 42, of Oelwein, is charged in Bremer County District Court with second-offense third-degree burglary (Class D felony), interference with official acts, and driving while license revoked.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 5:30 a.m. April 8 regarding an erratic driver on 260th Street east of Denver. Smith’s wife had called asking for assistance, according to the criminal complaint.
Deputies found the 2010 black Dodge Charger Smith was driving, but he was not inside. His wife told deputies that Smith had fled on foot, and deputies located and pursued him to a residence in the 2700 block of Navaho Avenue, where he had entered into a unoccupied truck and refused to exit.
After nearly a two-hour standoff, chemical agents were deployed and Smith was taken into custody without further incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“Smith was tear-gassed and removed from the vehicle by officers,” the complaint said.
He received medical treatment at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Denver Police Department, Denver Ambulance Service, and Bremer County Dispatch.