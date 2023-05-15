An Oelwein man is facing several charges including second-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault related to a May 3 incident in Westgate.
According to court documents, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on May 3, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call of an in-progress “physical domestic” at a residence on Olive Street in Westgate.
When deputies arrived, they determined that 33-year-old Skylar J. Buhr of Oelwein had recently been at the residence, which was the home of the victim, with whom Buhr had an active no contact order. Law enforcement subsequently learned that Buhr, prior to their arrival, “came into the house where the victim was residing,” the court documents explain, “and began yelling at another male in the house, then continued to the bathroom where he told the victim to unlock the door.”
Buhr then threatened to “kick in the door” if the victim failed to unlock it, which Buhr did before demanding “the victim… take him home.” Buhr later left the residence, though not before he “chased the other male party out of the house.”
After fleeing the scene in Westgate, Buhr was “later located by the Oelwein Police Department,” a press release specified, as he was arrested the night of May 9 “in the 100 block of 1st Ave SE (in Oelwein) on three Fayette County warrants,” according to Oelwein Police.
As a result of the May 3 incident, Buhr was charged with three felony counts, including second degree burglary, violation of a protective order, and domestic abuse assault – third or subsequent offense, in addition to fifth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. He was later released on bond.