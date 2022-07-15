A 43-year-old Oelwein man is facing felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a car parked in a garage and knocking out the home's resident.
Joshua Freedom Smith is charged with first-degree burglary (Class B felony) and assault while participating in a felony (Class D felony).Oelwein police arrested him Wednesday, July 13, at the house in the 200 block of 10th Street Southwest.
According to criminal complaints, around 8:25 a.m. that day, he entered the garage without permission took items from the vehicle parked inside as well as from the house while the home owners were present.
Smith used a cider block, fire extinguisher and a closed fist to assault a home owner, the complaints say. Smith knocked the man unconscious and caused a head injury to that required medical attention.
The homeowners requested that a no contact order be issued.
He made his initial court appearance on Thursday and bail was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
The court appointed attorney Cory Gonzales to represent Smith at state expense.
Smith had already been charged with interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia. The court said those will be resolved together with this case in district court.
Smith's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., July 25.