An Oelwein man already scheduled for trial on assault charges is facing more after allegedly attacking a man in a liquor store in January.
Darrick Shawn Eubanks II, 27, of Oelwein, is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury (Class D felony) and possession of marijuana (simple misdemeanor) because of this latest incident.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Oelwein Police Department, Eubanks entered a liquor store at 1011 S. Frederick Ave. around 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, and immediately attacked a man seated inside. Eubanks punched and kicked the man multiple times in the face, back and head area.
The complaint also says that the man’s injuries were obvious to officers upon their arrival. The right side of the man’s head and right eye had major swelling, and he was bleeding from the ear.
Store security video confirmed the assault report from the man and witnesses.
“I witnessed the defendant punch and stomp on the victim’s head several times as he lay on the ground, not fighting back,” an officer wrote in the complaint. “The defendant had clear and visible intent to cause the victim serious injury.”
A warrant for Eubank’s arrest was issued Jan. 24, and he was arrested in Oelwein at his girlfriend’s apartment on Feb. 11. During that arrest, police say they found marijuana in the front pocket of his shirt.
He qualified for a court-appointed attorney and an acquaintance paid $250 cash on his $2,500 bond on Feb. 12, so he was released from custody.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 4 at the courthouse in West Union.
That is not his only scheduled court date, however.
Eubanks also is scheduled to go to trial at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, in Fayette County District Court on a Class D felony count of domestic abuse assault and a serious misdemeanor count of assault causing bodily injury.
According to criminal complaints, around 7:45 a.m. Oct. 6, 2021, at an Oelwein residence, Eubanks put his hands around the neck of an Oelwein female and squeezed, injuring her. He also pushed a male and put his hands around his throat.
Both alleged victims had red marks on their necks. The woman also said she had pain in her back. The male also had scrapes on his arm from carpeted stairs.
A warrant for Eubanks arrest was issued Oct. 7, 2021. Oelwein Police arrested him in Oelwein on Jan. 3. He was released from custody after his acquaintance paid the required $500 cash of his $5,000 bail on Jan. 3.