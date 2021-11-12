Authorities found multiple firearms in a house on the southwest side of town this week and arrested the 38-year-old homeowner, who already had a warrant out for his arrest.
On Wednesday, Oelwein Police officers arrested Justin James Gallmeyer and executed a search warrant at 306 8th Ave. SW. They reported finding several firearms, according to a department news release. Oelwein was assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
As a result of the search, Gallmeyer was charged with felon in control of a firearm/ammunition and possession of drug paraphernalia. This case is still under investigation and more charges may be filed, police say.
He is in the Fayette County Jail and his bail is set at $10,000 cash or surety bond. Counsel is being appointed for him at state expense.
A magistrate judge had issued a warrant for Gallmeyer’s arrest on Oct. 6 regarding the Class D felony charges of first-offense trafficking in stolen weapons and dominion of a firearm by a felon. Criminal complaints filed Oct. 5 say that on Aug. 6, a search warrant was executed at 107 7th Ave. NW during which a Smith and Wesson M+P .380 was found and seized along with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. The gun had been stolen, but was not reported yet and Gallmeyer asked a person at the residence to stash it there, a police investigation revealed.
A district court judge had issued an arrest warrant for Gallmeyer on Sept. 2 for violating the terms of his pre-trial release. He failed to appear in court on Aug. 31 on the charges of interference with official acts-dangerous weapon and carrying weapons. Those charges came after his arrest in Oelwein on Aug. 9. An Oelwein officer attempted to stop Gallmeyer, who was riding a bicycle, because he fir the description of a trespass subject, criminal complaints say. Gallmeyer did not stop after “several” warnings, so the officer deployed his Taser.
When he was searched, police found two concealed loaded handguns, the complaints say.
Gallmeyer was not allowed to have the guns because he had previously been convicted of domestic abuse assault, the complaints say