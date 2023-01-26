Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fitzpatrick

 Courtesy the WCSO

An Oelwein man has been arrested in Winneshiek County and charged with felony pimping.

Trent J. Fitzpatrick, 52, was arrested and booked into the Winneshiek County Jail in Decorah on Tuesday as the result of an investigation by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

