An Oelwein man has been arrested in Winneshiek County and charged with felony pimping.
Trent J. Fitzpatrick, 52, was arrested and booked into the Winneshiek County Jail in Decorah on Tuesday as the result of an investigation by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a criminal complaint, Kirkpatrick was arrested Tuesday 9:17 p.m. when he was observed by officers receiving what was later identified as “a predetermined amount of cash for driving 2 female prostitutes to a residence in Winneshiek County.” Elsewhere, the document states the residence was located in Fort Atkinson.
Fitzpatrick is being held on $5,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.