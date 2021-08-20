An Oelwein man appeared in federal court in Cedar Rapids Friday for a detention hearing and is now being held without bond on drug charges.
David Alan Tafolla, 54, is in federal custody, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The charges are contained in an indictment that was unsealed Aug. 16, in U.S. District Court, Cedar Rapids.
The charges followed an investigation by the Oelwein Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The indictment alleges between October 2020 and May 2021, Tafolla conspired with others to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. In addition, the charges allege on April 21 and May 4 of this year, Tafolla distributed 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Further, the indictment alleges on May 24, 2021, Tafolla possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.
A trial date is set for Oct. 18. If convicted on all charges, Tafolla faces mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with a possible maximum of life in prison without parole, a $10 million fine, and a term of supervised release up to life.