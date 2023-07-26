The execution of a search warrant at a home on the city’s northeast side Tuesday has resulted in the arrest of an Oelwein man on several drug charges.
According to a press release, at approximately 6 p.m., Oelwein Police conducted a warranted search at a residence on 3rd Ave. NE, during which illegal controlled substances were identified and seized.
At the time of the search, however, the home’s occupant, 60-year-old Troy Edward Richards of Oelwein, was not at the residence, having “been arrested earlier in the day for driving without a license and possession of marijuana while in transit to an apartment complex,” according to court documents related to the case.
In that earlier incident, Richards had been arrested following a traffic stop in the 10 block of 1st St. SW in Oelwein. During that action, after authorities pulled his vehicle over, Richards “was advised as to why he was stopped, and he admitted to knowing he did not have a valid driver’s license,” a criminal complaint explaining the arrest detailed. “While speaking with Troy, I could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. Troy was asked about this and then showed me where he had marijuana on the middle console area. Troy was placed under arrest at that time for possession of a controlled substance.”
During the subsequent search of the 3rd Ave. residence, meanwhile, law enforcement “found multiple items of paraphernalia,” including “a scale turned on with a white crystalline residue on the tray. We also found a baggie containing a white crystalline substance and a baggie containing a green leafy substance, multiple ledgers, (and) baggies for packaging and distribution that were similar to the ones he was found in possession with earlier in the day,” in addition to “a security system to the back door where officers have witnessed traffic through the alley in relation to narcotics activities.
“It should be noted,” the documents also point out, “that the residence is within 250 feet of a public library and 1100 feet of a city park.”
As a result of the home search, Richards also faces charges including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a class C felony, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a class D felony, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richards remains in custody in the Fayette County Jail pending an initial appearance. Additional charges are also pending, the press release concluded.