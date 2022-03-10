An Oelwein man accused of injuring an infant has filed an Alford plea, admitting a jury could find him guilty while he still disputes his guilt.
Jacob Wesley Smith, 27, of Oelwein, filed an Alford plea, according to his written plea of guilty filed March 1. Although he disputes the facts alleged, he accepts that a jury could find him guilty of Class C felony child endangerment resulting in serious injury. He seeks to accept a plea proposal form the Fayette County's Attorney's Office rather than risk trial.
The written plea says the plea agreement includes dismissing a duplicate second count of child endangerment. He would be sentenced to prison for up to 10 years with credit for time served. He also must pay a $1,370 fine plus surcharges and court cost, which would be suspended assuming completion of probation.
If the court does not accept the plea agreement, he can withdraw his guilty plea.
According to the criminal complaint filed March 4, 2021, Oelwein Police launched an investigation after a child born in December was admitted on Feb. 1 to a Waterloo Hospital and soon transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because of serious injuries.
Smith was arrested March 5 on a warrant.
A jury trial is scheduled to begin on March 30. A plea hearing is scheduled for April 4.