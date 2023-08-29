An Oelwein man was hospitalized following a motorcycle accident last Friday that involved a deer in the roadway.
According to a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call at 8:31 p.m. on Aug. 25 regarding a motorcycle accident at the intersection of 45th St. and R Ave. northwest of the city.
Once on scene, law enforcement determined that 71-year-old Jon Joseph Latham had been riding a 1985 Honda 999 southbound on R Ave. when a deer appeared in the vehicle’s path. In attempting to avoid the animal, Latham subsequently lost control of the motorcycle before overturning onto the roadway.
Following the accident, Latham was transported by MercyOne Ambulance first to MercyOne Oelwein before later being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries, the release states.
No details regarding the extent or severity of Latham’s injuries was included in the Sheriff’s Office’s report.
In responding to the accident, which resulted in an estimated $2000 in damages to the vehicle, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oelwein Police, the Oelwein Fire Dept., MercyOne Ambulance and B & L Auto Body.