One of two men arrested after an Oct. 16 shooting incident northwest of Oelwein plans to claim self defense and defense of others, according to court documents.
No one was injured in the incident.
Dayton James Perkins, 25, Oelwein, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony. On Monday, his defense attorney, John Hines, filed notice that Perkins may rely upon self-defense, defense of property and defense of others at his trial, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 2.
According to court documents, Perkins was having a party at his residence, 17632 45th St., Oelwein, when the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 2:32 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, about shots fired at the home.
Perkins had gotten into a verbal argument and told some people to leave and as they were leaving Perkins “acquired an assault rifle, stood in the public roadway and shot in the direction next to the vehicle as it was leaving. (Ten) used rounds were located on the roadway,” the complaint says.
Perkins had acquired the single-family home on 1.59 acres over the summer, according to online property records.
He was arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant and was released from the Fayette County Jail Oct. 30 after posting a $10,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 19.
The other man arrested was Brandon David Latham, 25, of Oelwein, who is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was released from jail after posting a $2,000 bond.
According to a criminal complaint, Latham got into verbal altercation with other party goers and “displayed a handgun in the direction” of them.
Latham’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 1.