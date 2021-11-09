An Oelwein man who kicked his way into a locked apartment, yelled at the woman living there and knocked a cell phone from her hand has been sentenced to probation.
Chester Lee Mosby Jr., 32, of Oelwein, who was originally charged with second-degree burglary (Class C felony), pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of third-degree burglary (Class D felony) and was sentenced on Monday in Fayette County District Court. As part of the plea agreement, he received a deferred judgment and was placed on supervised probation for two to five years. A civil penalty of $1,025 was suspended.
Mosby also must pay restitution.
In his written plea of guilty, he said that on May 20 he broke into the woman’s apartment “smashing through a locked door with the intent to commit an assault on (her).”
According to the criminal complaint, after breaking in he yelled at the woman, knocked a phone out of her hand and kicked the front of an air conditioner before another man with him escorted him out of the apartment.