An Oelwein man is going to prison for giving marijuana to a pair of teenage girls in 2022.
Edgar Joel Torres Santiago, 26, was sentenced on Monday in Fayette County District Court to two concurrent 25-year prison terms after pleading guilty to two counts of delivery of marijuana to a person under 18. The sentences carry a mandatory minimum term of incarceration of five years before he will be eligible for consideration for parole.
Torres Santiago was arrested on May 17, 2022, after Oelwein Police responded to a call regarding an incident at an Oelwein residence.
Torres Santiago was also ordered to be fingerprinted and lost his right to possess firearms. A third count, gathering where controlled substances are used, was dismissed with court costs assessed to him.
Torres Santiago will receive credit for time served.
According to the Oelwein Police Department criminal complaint filed March 18, 2022, officers were dispatched to a residence in the first block of 2nd Avenue Northwest because of a report of “three girls being dragged into a residence.”
In speaking with police, Torres Santiago denied that anyone was dragged into the house against their will, and he had some friends over. He became defensive when an officer asked to speak with them. Then an officer asked whether drugs were being used and Torres Santiago admitted there was marijuana in the house.
Police took him into custody and made contact with with two females, ages 17 and 13, inside who said they came over to visit and that they had smoked marijuana, which was provided Torres Santiago.
A green leafy substance believed to be marijuana was located in the bedroom area of the residence.
Torres Santiago was represented by a court-appointed attorney at state expense.