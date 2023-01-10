Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

After being found guilty of distributing methamphetamine, sexually abusing multiple women and conspiring to assault a government witness, Justin M. Buehler of Oelwein was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

In addition to the prison time, Buehler is also required to serve a six-year term of supervised release following his incarceration.

