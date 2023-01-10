After being found guilty of distributing methamphetamine, sexually abusing multiple women and conspiring to assault a government witness, Justin M. Buehler of Oelwein was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
In addition to the prison time, Buehler is also required to serve a six-year term of supervised release following his incarceration.
Buehler, 39, received the sentence following a jury verdict last June that found him guilty of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release, evidence presented at his trial showed that Buehler distributed methamphetamine to an employee at his workplace. In January 2019, law enforcement coordinated with the employee to conduct “two controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Buehler’s home. The agents surveilled both purchases,” the release states.
At the sentencing, which was held before District Court Judge C.J. Williams, the Court found that Buehler had also “obstructed justice by conspiring with his cell mates to have one of the government’s witnesses physically assaulted before trial.” Additionally, the Court concluded that Buehler had on multiple occasions sexually assaulted women after bringing them to his residence and providing substances to them.
As a result of these findings, the Court “credited Buehler with at least 15 adult criminal convictions and found he qualified as a career offender under the United States Sentencing Guidelines.”
Buehler remains in United States Marshal’s custody awaiting transportation to federal prison.