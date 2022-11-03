Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

At a hearing in Cedar Rapids Thursday, Justin James Gallmeyer of Oelwein was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, along with a three-year term of supervised release following completion of his term.

Gallmeyer, 39, who has a prior felony conviction for possessing a firearm as a drug user, received the sentence after he pled guilty last April to possessing firearms as a felon.

