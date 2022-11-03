At a hearing in Cedar Rapids Thursday, Justin James Gallmeyer of Oelwein was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, along with a three-year term of supervised release following completion of his term.
Gallmeyer, 39, who has a prior felony conviction for possessing a firearm as a drug user, received the sentence after he pled guilty last April to possessing firearms as a felon.
According to evidence presented at sentencing, Gallmeyer was in possession of eight guns over the course of approximately one year. These offenses included an August 2020 incident in which he fled from police while in possession of two loaded guns. In the summer of 2021, meanwhile, Gallmeyer traded a firearm for methamphetamine, while, last November, he was discovered hiding when officers arrived at his home, at which five guns were later found.
The case was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from both the Iowa State Patrol and the Oelwein Police Department.
Gallmeyer is currently being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals and is awaiting transportation to a federal prison.