A man who possessed eight loaded guns and fled from the police was sentenced today to more than five years in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.
Justin James Gallmeyer, age 39, from Oelwein, Iowa, received the prison term after an April 14, 2022 guilty plea to possessing firearms as a felon. He has a prior federal felony conviction for possessing a firearm as a drug user.
Evidence at the sentencing hearing showed that Gallmeyer possessed a total of eight guns over the course of approximately one year. In August 2020, he fled from the police with two loaded guns tucked into the waistband of his pants. In the summer of 2021, he traded a gun for methamphetamine. In November 2021, Gallmeyer hid in a toolbox at his home when law enforcement officers arrived at the home. Officers later found five guns at his house.
Gallmeyer was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Gallmeyer was sentenced to 70 months’ imprisonment and must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Gallmeyer is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorneys Devra Hake and Adam Vander Stoep and investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, and the Oelwein Police Department.
