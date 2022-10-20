Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

A man who possessed eight loaded guns and fled from the police was sentenced today to more than five years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa. 

Justin James Gallmeyer, age 39, from Oelwein, Iowa, received the prison term after an April 14, 2022 guilty plea to possessing firearms as a felon. He has a prior federal felony conviction for possessing a firearm as a drug user.

Trending Food Videos