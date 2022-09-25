Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

220924_ol_news_heidemann_public_safety_memorial_car

The light bar made Jeff Heidemann’s public safety memorial car stand out at the Oelwein Odd Rods Friday Night Parkin’ last week.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

The light bar made Jeff Heidemann’s public safety memorial car stand out at the Oelwein Odd Rods Friday Night Parkin’ on Sept. 16. One might call it a beacon, as he, a repossession agent, has decorated the car in memory of Iowa public safety workers who have died, Heidemann said.

It bears the signatures of active public safety workers — including law enforcement — state patrol, county sheriff’s deputies, municipal police, conservation officers — correctional, firefighters, emergency medical workers — and one widowed spouse — for now.

Trending Food Videos