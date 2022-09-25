The light bar made Jeff Heidemann’s public safety memorial car stand out at the Oelwein Odd Rods Friday Night Parkin’ on Sept. 16. One might call it a beacon, as he, a repossession agent, has decorated the car in memory of Iowa public safety workers who have died, Heidemann said.
It bears the signatures of active public safety workers — including law enforcement — state patrol, county sheriff’s deputies, municipal police, conservation officers — correctional, firefighters, emergency medical workers — and one widowed spouse — for now.
Waving above it is one of the black and white American flags bearing stripes of blue — symbolizing police — gray — for corrections — and red — for firefighters.
In addition to the Odd Rods Friday Night Parkin’, Heidemann takes the car to town festival parades, canine unit fundraising events, and “Light up the Night” parades in memory of lost officers — which he said Sumner and “a lot of smaller towns have been doing.”
He attended the Fayette Watermelon Days car show, which fell on Sunday, Sept. 11 this year, and broadcast dispatch records obtained from the NYPD from that fateful morning in 2001 when planes attacked the twin towers of the World Trade Center.
He plans to enter the vehicle in the Upper Iowa University Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 8 in downtown Fayette.
“I started doing this after Sgt. (Jim) Smith was killed,” Heidemann said. “Sgt. Jim Smith’s wife was the first one that signed it.”
Sgt. Smith of Independence worked out of Iowa State Patrol Post 10 in Oelwein and died of injuries sustained in a Friday, April 9, 2021, standoff in Grundy Center.
Heidemann has a record book that is updated through the October 2021 death of Trooper Ted Benda — of Elkader, Heidemann said, who also worked at Post 10 and died from injuries on Oct. 20 following a single vehicle crash on Oct. 14 while in route to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Heidemann hopes Benda’s widow will sign the car, as well.
A binder with records on fallen public safety workers dates back to the 1911 death of a Muscatine area patrolman.
It is a different car than either of the memorial vehicles that were parked at the Iowa State Patrol Post 10 and Oelwein Police Department.
The cause is close to his heart as Heidemann’s cousin retired from a career in corrections. It is also close to his work, as Heidemann works with lenders doing business as Tri-State Repossession and encountered the vehicle in the course of business.
In addition to signatures, the car bears decals or sleeve patches that he said are sometimes sold by an officer to raise money for the families — which includes local departments such as Fairbank Fire, Oelwein Police, and Independence Police and Fire — he hopes to add more, and department-specific coins, which he termed tokens of appreciation, that he said the highest ranked employee in a department hands out.
The car is a token, too, of his appreciation.
“It’s how I would say thank you to them,” Heidemann said.