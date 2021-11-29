Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) visited the Oelwein Senior Dining Center (mealsite) Monday morning, Nov. 29, as part of a three-county tour.
Rep. Hinson met with staff and volunteers of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging to learn more about the non-profit organization’s programs and the needs of older persons in northeast Iowa. Participating in the discussion were NEI3A staff Gregory Zars, deputy director, Janet Buls, nutrition director, Vicki Hyke, director of marketing and communications, and mealsite volunteers Edith Biddinger and Lynn Boudreau.
Much of the conversation revolved around explaining the path of NEI3A and how it has evolved into the services it provides today. Janet Buls told Hinson that much of the organization’s presence in Oelwein is providing noon meals three days each week to seniors who sign up. Some of the meals are served at the dining center at 25 W. Charles St., while others are home-delivered by volunteers who make personal contact with the homebound they are serving.
Buls said seniors who are able to get out and come to the dining center often come for morning coffee and to visit, play cards and just check on one another in general. She said it’s as much the social aspect as it is lunch-related. Some of the morning coffee folks don’t stick around for lunch, while others come for lunch, but not for coffee.
“It was a very lonely time for a lot of our seniors during the pandemic shutdown,” Buls said. “We are really happy to be up and running three days a week.” She told Hinson they were closed from March 17, 2020 until this September, however, they did deliver weekly supplies of meals to seniors who called in to be on the delivery list.
Buls said people are starting to come back to the dining center for meals the noon meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. She said if the numbers continue to increase and the people ask for more days added, they will consider it.
“We do find that there is a more consistent attendance with the three-day-a-week meal service,” Buls said, adding that it takes more resources, both from the preparation side and from the volunteer side to run a full week meal service. “We are so fortunate to have wonderful volunteers we don’t want them to get burned out, either.”
Other NEI3A resources that are utilized in Fayette County include the Farmers Market Nutrition Checks, caregiver support and resources, health and fitness programs, and transportation. Staff will also assist with advocacy and case management, where they help locate services for an older person to allow them to stay in their own home longer and make their own decisions on the care they need.
Gregory Zars gave a little of the history of the senior dining center and how there used to be paid staff that cooked and served meals, as well as an office assistant to handle meal tickets and individual pays. He said meal service has changed, which is now prepared off-site and brought in to be served by faithful volunteers. He and Buls both expressed to Hinson with the importance of daily nutrition for the seniors they serve, along with the congregate and social atmosphere.
“I see that some flexibility is important in these programs to make sure as many as possible are helped,” Hinson said. “Our seniors deserve more options and they (NEI3A) are working to give them more.”
Hinson said her visit affirmed what she has known, that there is a need for fellowship among Iowa’s senior population.
“We need to keep these kinds of programs going, congregational meals and at home meals for those who aren’t able to attend. The dining centers are important locations in the community because people need a place to be together and interact for their well-being, as well as have a good meal,” Hinson said.
Hinson’s tour Monday also included a Waverly Main Street tour, meeting with the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, and talking with small businesses about issues they are facing. From there she traveled to Waterloo to visit with Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs to learn more about services from their office and needs of local veterans.