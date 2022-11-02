The Oelwein Middle School Band program had five students selected to represent Oelwein at the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band performance, set for Dec. 3 at Oelwein High School.
Seventh-graders Gracyn Swaab (flute), Payton Haun (clarinet), and Lillian Folsom (bass clarinet), and eighth-grader Amber Dettbarn (trumpet) will represent the local band program. Seventh-grader Morgan Baugh (clarinet), an Oelwein Online (O2) student, will also be representing the program.
In order to be selected to this prestigious group, students are nominated by their band directors, and have to be outstanding students and performers on their instruments. All nominations are presented to a select board of directors, who comb through the nominations and choose the ‘best of the best’ to perform in the NEIBA honor band.
This honor band will be hosted by the Oelwein Band Department and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Oelwein High School, with a public performance beginning at 5 p.m. in the high school gym.