The Oelwein Middle School Band program had five students selected to represent Oelwein at the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band performance, set for Dec. 3 at Oelwein High School.

Seventh-graders Gracyn Swaab (flute), Payton Haun (clarinet), and Lillian Folsom (bass clarinet), and eighth-grader Amber Dettbarn (trumpet) will represent the local band program. Seventh-grader Morgan Baugh (clarinet), an Oelwein Online (O2) student, will also be representing the program.

