Oelwein seems to have dodged the bullet following a crazy night of severe thunderstorms, tornado reports and extreme wind gusts topping 70 mph.
“We only saw one limb down on a street, and one on a house,” said City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, following a report from the city’s Utility Department. “There are some other small limbs to be cleaned up, but no major areas, buildings or damage in our parks.”
Mulfinger said it is possible that the city’s efforts with tree removal and trimming of other trees has helped to prevent more damage from windstorms.
“Some cities got hit really bad; we consider ourselves fortunate this time,” he said.
Lisa Roberts, Fayette Co. Emergency Management director said she was still waiting for reports from conservation officers and secondary road crews on damage around the county.
According to the Iowa Utilities Board, at the peak of Wednesday night’s storms, there were reports of wind gusts exceeding 70 mph combined with thunderstorms and approximately 150,000 utility customers losing power. At least five confirmed tornadoes were also reported, resulting in several communities experiencing damage.
The small towns of Rudd and Marble Rock in Floyd County sustained extensive damage. The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School District canceled classes Thursday and Friday to allow people a chance to clean up. The schools also opened up showers to the public Thursday and Friday, and offered a warm place to get a meal for those affected by the power outages.
The Iowa State Patrol reported one fatality on Highway 151 west of Walford, where a tractor-trailer was blown over in the wind at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown and killed as the vehicle tipped. No name has been released at this time.
Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 43 Iowa counties that sustained damage from Wednesday’s winds and tornadoes.
Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Davis, Fayette, Floyd, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Ida, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, O’Brien, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Sac, Shelby, Union, Washington, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Wright, and Worth counties are included.
The proclamation allows state resources to be used in those counties and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.
One more weird occurrence from Wednesday’s storms was the report from many Iowans, even in the northeast part of the state, of the smell of smoke. The National Weather Service confirmed that smoke and dust from Kansas wildfires led to the smoke smell experienced in Iowa, carried here through the high-wind storms that moved across the state.