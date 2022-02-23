Madison Meyer, a licensed massage therapist and Oelwein High School 2017 graduate who formerly practiced out of the Fisher’s Therapeutic Massage storefront, is now practicing at the Iowa Falls Chiropractic Clinic.
There, she alternates between offering massage and X-ray technology, reports her father, Skip Meyer.
Her specialties include neuromuscular therapy, deep tissue, cupping therapy, craniosacral therapy, sports massage and lymphatic massage, according to the clinic website. It says Meyer graduated from Carlson College of Massage Therapy in Anamosa in 2020.
Meyer did business as The Haven, within Fisher’s at 100 First St. SW in Oelwein, starting about the time of her licensure, Oct. 22, 2020.