No matter an individual’s activity level — from semi-competitive sports like kickball to giant bubbles, giant Jenga and other yard games, the city of Oelwein has something for everyone this July, said City Wellness and Rec Facilitator Jessica Burkhart. It’s National Parks and Rec month, and there are free popsicles.
“We wanted to highlight our parks, so we — I kind of came up with ‘Popsicles in the Park,’ so our community members can experience different parks,” Burkhart said. “Because a lot of times you go to your neighborhood park, but you might not go to a different area of the community.”
Giant Jenga was the activity of choice for incoming second-grader Taryn Emery and Amanda Emery. Amanda tried to convince Taryn that taking a Jenga from the second deck-down wasn’t fair if the top deck wasn’t full yet. But the second-grader wasn’t having it. Soon, Taryn reached out an arm to stop the tower from falling, to no avail.
Attendance has been good so far. Popsicles in the Park is being held all four Thursdays this month. And on Wednesday kickball started.
Redgate Park buzzed with activity on Thursday. About 50 people had visited Popsicles in the Park by 50 minutes in. That beat the prior week’s “popsicles” crowd at Wings Park by 10 people.
“They’ve all seemed to enjoy it,” Burkhart said. “I’ve had a lot of repeat customers (free participants) from last week’s (popsicles event).”
The popsicles and yard games will continue at 10 a.m. next Thursday, July 21, at Oelwein’s City Park and at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center.