Oelwein Schools has become one of the innovators in the field of offering online schools for students in Oelwein since COVID-19 forced remote classes. The difference between other schools and Oelwein is that as life is returning more to normal and COVID is seeming to let up, Oelwein Online is picking up in popularity.
The Oelwein Community School district had been talking about starting an online education program for some time before the pandemic struck.
Jacklyn Letzring, the Oelwein Online principal, says O2 serves a major purpose and will continue to grow.
“We have grown in odd ways, we started with a lot of kids in the district attending, some were on for COVID-19 reasons and others wanted to try it out,” she said. “Now kids are staying and learning online because this is the right mode of learning for them.
“Families in Oelwein appreciate the connection in-home that we have, we stress communication. So, a family home relationship is important, kids and parents must know what is going on. Communication is huge, and so is the flexibility of the online learning environment.”
Students from districts across the state are open enrolling in Oelwein Online, and word of mouth is to thank.
“I really think word of mouth has helped us out. Families have heard from other families and know our relationships with their kids are really great,” said Letzring. “If someone is looking for online education options, we are a smaller option than others. Our online school has a small-town feel. We meet regularly, and families hear from us weekly.”
The educational content for online education is the same as for in-person classes.
“As far as in-person, it is so different. They get the same content just delivered in a different way,” said Letzring. “Our online elementary offers live music, live art, and live P.E.; we send home art supplies so they can participate in their extracurricular activities.”
The schoolwork can be completed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, allowing students to be in control of their pacing. This allows a student to possibly wake up at 9 a.m. put in 10 hours, and maybe be able to take Friday off and have a three-day weekend.
“The flexibility that comes with the online environment is the awesome part. Kids who work full time in high school can still attend classes,” said Letzring. “Maybe a student has some form of therapy during the day. Oelwein Online allows them to work on schoolwork at different hours of the day.”
Students with this option are no longer confined to a seven-hour day, starting at eight and ending at three.
“I do think for our advanced students this is a better option,” said Letzring. “They can take classes at a quicker rate and move on faster than they would be able to if they were in person. We have quite a few students that want to graduate early and this allows them to do that.”
The basic requirements for students call for 30-hours a week to complete their course work. There is a mixture of recorded classes and live classes that are available to them.
“As we get further into existence we will get better, and eventually we will have our own Oelwein-built courses for both online and in-person,” said Letzring. “Kids right now aren’t learning the same content at the same time of the year, but they are learning the same content just at different times.”
For parents enrolling elementary children into Oelwein Online; the question is how hands-on the parents are available to be?
“Elementary students have to have total parental involvement which may not work for some families but does work for some,” said Letzring.
Oelwein Online’s staff, enrollment and options will continue to grow, Letzring says.
“We have students joining next year because they heard from other families. Live sessions for secondary students will continue to occur more frequently, especially with the addition of live art classes, as well as live music classes,” said Letzring.
Community has much to do with successful online education.
“Families in Oelwein appreciate the connection home that we have. We stress communication, so a family and home relationship is important,” said Letzring. “Kids and parents must know what is going on, so communication is huge.”
Oelwein Online does its problem solving as they present themselves.
“We are building the plane as we fly,” said Letzring. “But our staff is awesome and very willing to learn.”
Oelwein Online is also planning to offer concurrent classes for secondary students next school year, meaning students would be able to enroll in college classes.
For more on Oelwein Online check out: https://www.oelweinschools.com/schools/o2/