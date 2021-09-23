Oelwein out-of-school program wins award

The Oelwein Schools will be starting a Lego League team this year partnering with Iowa State University, counselor Barb Schmitz told the School Board on Monday in a report on out-of-school programs through the “21st century grant.”
The Oelwein Husky Adventures program was also recognized for family engagement at a state conference.
The Lego League team will get started Oct. 6.
“We have recruited some teachers and community members to come to the initial meeting,” Schmitz told the board.
With regards to the Husky Adventures program it was recognized at the Iowa Afterschool Alliance Conference this week in Urbandale. The award to applaud family engagement was given out for the first time this year.
“Oelwein will be given the Star Award for parent involvement,” Schmitz said. “We were nominated and will receive that award. That has a lot to do with this Facebook page, the amount of phone calls we made and the flyers we sent home. We tried our best to engage families during COVID.”
Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn was the keynote speaker at the conference, Schmitz said.
“21st Century Community Learning Centers” is a federal formula grant that supports the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, especially based on economic status, per www2.ed.gov/programs/21stcclc.
Oelwein Husky Adventures is a before- and after-school program for Oelwein elementary and middle school students.
These reports were part of a basic update Schmitz gave on the 21st century grant and what the district did last year.
Last school year, 254 elementary students attended 102 after-school camps with the district, Schmitz said.
“Some of those camps might be repeated since we had such a high number sign up for them,” she said. “We felt really good on that.”
Camps were in pods when the year began, Schmitz and Ehn each said.
“We didn’t want the kids intermixing because they were in pods,” Ehn soon explained. “They didn’t comingle. It did take a hit on our attendance just because of the safety factor.”
“We had 168 students from the high school participate. A lot of that was early morning lifting and other sports activities,” Schmitz said. “And 109 middle school students.”
Students K-12 are able to attend the summer school program.
Some 40 high school students received a credit that they were missing during summer school, Schmitz said.
She touted the sports camp as a success.
“Mr. Ehn was a huge leader in that,” Schmitz said. “We averaged 107 kids a day. “I don’t know if I have laughed as much as I did that week. The high school football coach came and worked with us. So we rotated, and he had kindergarteners for 20 minutes. So he had little kids bouncing off the mats and picking themselves up, it was great.”
Although attendance was limited last year to 40 students, Schmitz praised the Coralville Performing Arts group that picked up offering summer theater camp for students where the Old Creamery Theatre left off.
“So we had the Coralville Performing Arts.
They did a wonderful job, we were the only place they went this summer,” Schmitz said.
“The downside was they only took 40 students, so we turned away probably 30 children, which was really hard to do. But maybe they’ll come twice sometime.”
Another 175 students finished swimming lessons successfully.
“We are doing it again next year,” Schmitz said, noting it was in the morning. She thanked the bus drivers.
The high school did not receive the grant for 2021-22 but staff will apply again in November for the 2022-23 school year.
“We will have the grant for two more years, but will be at 25% less finances,” Schmitz said, noting it will come down to cutting costs.