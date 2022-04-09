Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL met at VIBES UP on Monday, April 4, at 7 p.m. Theresa Brown explained how VIBES UP products are natural solutions for a modern world. The technology around us, TV, phones, appliances, computers, lights, etc. can be personal-energy depleting. Through these Earth energy products, the areas of health, balance, pain, stress, and overall energy, can be supported.
Theresa explained how mats made with a silicon base, therapeutic gemstones, flower essences, and crushed quartz under pressure creating PIEZO electricity (over 1 million rays of natural energy per second) can put good beneficial energy into your body and force non-beneficial energy out. Products available using this delivery system are various sizes of mats, coasters, sleep masks, wraps, shoe insoles, wrist bands, logs, pillows, beverage bottles, and even pillow pets that can help with anxiety. Even autistic children can feel comforted. Mrs. Brown also shared essential oil diffusers, YOGA techniques, and led the group in proper breathing techniques to help our bodies internally and to relieve anxiety and stress.
The group thanked Theresa for her presentation and Irene Stocks for setting up this program.
Chapter CL’s business meeting was led by President Diane King as she welcomed 11 members. Chaplain Linda Jensen read from Matthew 28:1-10, the story of the resurrection. Protem Treasurer Gail Treat and Corresponding Secretary Karla Grennan, each shared their reports.
The BLESSINGS bag was passed around. Members are reminded of the next meeting on Monday, April 18 at the OCAD office with Deb Kunkle sharing “Foods in the News”. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. Please note the different starting time.