Oelwein Police executed a search warrant shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at 33 Seventh Ave. S.W. During the search, illegal controlled substances were found and seized.
Two Oelwein men were arrested as the result of the search warrant.
Brad Everett Drewelow, 56, was charged with Class D felonies of possession with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance marijuana 3rd or subsequent offense, and gathering where controlled substances are used; Drewelow was also charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug — serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor.
Gary Roy Wright, 57, meanwhile, was charged with Class D felonies of possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a controlled substance marijuana 3rd or subsequent offense.
Both subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance. Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan said further charges are pending.
The Oelwein Police Department was assisted by the Independence Police Department K-9 Unit and officers from the Independence Police Department.