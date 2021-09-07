Saturday, Sept. 4
At 1:05 p.m., Oelwein Police officers were called to the 100 block of Eighth Avenue Southwest in Oelwein for a reported altercation. Officers arrested Charles William Evans, 47, of Oelwein on charges of possession of controlled substance third or subsequent offense (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Friday, Sept. 3
A 11:05 p.m., Oelwein Police officers arrested Audreana Marie Capps, 30, of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, on three Fayette County Sheriff’s warrants with original charges of gathering where controlled substances are used and possession of marijuana, carrying weapons, and driving while license suspended.