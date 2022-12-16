Wednesday, Dec. 14
At 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua Michael Dehart, 35, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Variable clouds with snow showers. High 26F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 2:18 am
Wednesday, Dec. 14
At 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua Michael Dehart, 35, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.
At 9:23 p.m. police arrested Joshua Evan Moore, 43, of Oelwein, in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue SW on two O'Brien County warrants for violation of probation.
Sunday, Dec. 11
At 7:07 p.m. police arrested Randall Wade Cantrell, 55, of Oelwein, in the 2600 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County mittimus warrant for failure to serve time.
Saturday, Dec. 10
At 8:31 p.m. police arrested Kyle Joseph Conner, 27, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of Fourth Street NW on a Fayette County mittimus warrant for failure to serve time.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
At 12:35 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Robert Scott Wolford Jr., 30, of Manchester, on two Delaware County warrants for probation violations. This arrest was made in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW.
Sunday, Dec. 4
At 7:09 a.m. police arrested Stephanie Marie Loomis, 33, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of Second Street NW on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of burglary 3rd degree.
Saturday, Dec. 3
At 12:35 a.m. police arrested Deanna Nancy Ruiz, 50, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury - serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of an assault in the 900 block of Second Avenue SW.
At 11:11 p.m. police arrested Kyle Robert Hundorf, 28, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue SW on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear for an original charge of driving while license revoked.
Friday, Dec. 2
At 10:56 a.m. police arrested Mykala Lynn Meike, 29, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of Seventh Street SW on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of driving while license suspended.
Thursday, Dec. 1
At 3:39 p.m. police arrested Ronald Craig Dean, 45, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of Rock Island Road on a Fayette County warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, Dec. 8
At 3:05 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Skylar Joseph Buhr, 33, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of South Frederick Avenue on Fayette County warrants for burglary 2nd degree - felony, violation of probation - aggravated misdemeanor, criminal mischief 5th degree - simple misdemeanor, violation of no contact order - simple misdemeanor, domestic abuse assault - aggravated misdemeanor, and failure to appear - serious misdemeanor. Buhr was subsequently charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) - felony, violation of no contact/protective order (2 counts) - simple misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent - aggravated misdemeanor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Variable clouds with snow showers. High 26F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Cloudy. High 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.