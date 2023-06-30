Saturday, June 24
At 4:04 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Paul Robert Kisner, 61, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon - aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a citizen's report of fighting in the 1300 block of South Frederick Avenue.
Thursday, June 22
Police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue SE at 12:10 p.m. A black 2020 Dodge Ram driven by Austin Hoover collided with a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Richard Simpson. Initial estimates of damages were $1,000 to the vehicle driven by Hoover and $7,000 to the Simpson vehicle.