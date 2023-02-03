Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Monday, Jan. 30

At 10:14 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Gary Leroy Cummings, 49, of Oelwein, on a charge of possession of controlled substance (marijuana) — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 10 block of 10th Street SW.

Tags

Trending Food Videos