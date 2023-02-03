At 10:14 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Gary Leroy Cummings, 49, of Oelwein, on a charge of possession of controlled substance (marijuana) — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 10 block of 10th Street SW.
At 12:20 a.m. police arrested Justin Michael Brewer, 36, of Oelwein, on charges of disorderly conduct (loud noise) — simple misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW.
At 8:42 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Meghan Renae Conrad, 23, of Oelwein, in the 900 block of First Avenue NE on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of domestic abuse assault.