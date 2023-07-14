Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.