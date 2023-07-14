Tuesday, July 11
At 3 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers were called to a disturbance in the 200 block of First Avenue NW. Officers arrested Dizney Marie Willenborg, 22, of Oelwein, and Camille Mae Doty, 23, of Hawkeye. Each was charged with assault, and disorderly conduct, simple misdemeanors.
Sunday, July 9
At 11:45 p.m. officers arrested Damien Dijon Anderson, 35, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 10 block of Sixth Street NE.
Tuesday, July 4
At 8:37 p.m. officers cited Richard Woods, 51, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Frederick Avenue.
Sunday, July 2
At 8:37 p.m. officers arrested Dean Stone, Jr., 46, of Oelwein, on charges of driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), SR-22 violation, fraudulent use of registration, and failure to provide proof of financial liability. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Frederick Avenue.
Thursday, June 29
At 1:29 p.m. officers arrested Anthony Michael Euvino, 42, of Oelwein, in the 700 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for parole violation.
At 10:15 p.m. officers arrested Nikki Raelynn Jones, 35, of Oelwein, in the 1300 block of Industrial Park Road on a Fayette County warrant for violation of a court order.