Wednesday, May 25
At 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Tyler Mitchell Robinson, 28, of Oelwein, in the 1600 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of no contact order.
Tuesday, May 24
At 2:49 p.m., police arrested Anthony Michael Euvino, 41, of Oelwein on charges of driving while license suspended, reckless driving, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and failure to respond to steady red light following a traffic stop in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest.
Monday, May 23
At about 6 a.m., police arrested Cheryl Ann Stroud, 56, of Oelwein, for driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor) following a traffic stop in the 10 block of 1st Avenue Southeast.
Friday, May 20
At 2:17 a.m. police arrested Aaron David Elledge, 45, of Arlington on charges of driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) following a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of 7th Street Southwest.
Wednesday, May 18
At 1:51 p.m., police arrested Teresa Lynn Forbes, 46, of Oelwein, in the 1500 block of South Frederick on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense (felony).
At 5:44 p.m., police arrested Robert TC Gould, 41, of Oelwein, on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability following a traffic stop at 20th Street Southeast and Palace Road.