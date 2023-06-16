Tuesday, June 13
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, Oelwein Police arrested Nancy Sheree Latham, 43, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of Seventh Avenue NW on 2 Fayette County warrants for original charges of ongoing criminal conduct, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of controlled substance (marijuana), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 9:09 p.m. officers arrested Ethan Craig Butler, 23, of Waterloo. Butler was cited and released on a charge of driving while license suspended, following a traffic stop in the 200 block of First Avenue SE.
Sunday, June 11
Officers investigated a motor vehicle accident at Seventh Street SE and Rock Island Road at 7:04 p.m. A 2013 Ford F150 driven by Thomas Robinson collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Karen Rohrig. Initial estimates of damage were $2,000 to each vehicle.
Saturday, June 10
At 4:44 p.m. officers arrested Marcos Alexandro Moreno, 30, of Aurora, on charges of possession of controlled substance (marijuana) - serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia - simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of First Avenue SE.
Wednesday, June 7
At 11:51 p.m. officers arrested Elizabeth Helen Gabriel, 36, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of Third Avenue SE on a Black Hawk County warrant for an original charge of obstruction for contempt.